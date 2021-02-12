Judge: Probable cause against Owensboro man accused of participating in Capitol riots

Judge: Probable cause against Owensboro man accused of participating in Capitol riots
By 14 News Staff | February 12, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 9:40 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal judge ruled there is probable cause against Peter Schwartz, an Owensboro man accused of taking part in the Capitol riots.

He’s accused of spraying officers with peter spray during the violent insurrection on January 6.

Prosecutors also reportedly presented Schartz’s text messages to a friend, where he claims he took pepper spray canisters from officers and had “gotten their blood.”

He is charged with assault of officers, obstruction, knowingly and forcibly entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

