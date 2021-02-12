LMPD adds new recruits to the force

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marked the end of training for new police recruits for LMPD after a year full of challenges.
28 new officers are set to hit the streets of Louisville.
“I’ve definitely worked very hard for this. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but I’m excited,” said new officer Jessica Skaggs.
After 27 weeks of grueling training, Skaggs says she can’t wait to hit the street starting Monday.
“I have had personal experiences with officers, and I have loved the impact they have had on my life. And I would love to be that positive impact for other people,” Skaggs said.
Skaggs said she knew she wanted to become an officer after she dealt with a suicide.
“The first person on the scene was an officer and they let us know what was happening,” Scaggs said.
The officer said she understands that she will meet people during the most difficult time of their lives, and she wants to be a support.
And for the 27 other new officers, they all understand they are joining the force at a time of cries of racial injustice, following the shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Chief Erica Shields spoke about the difficulties facing not only these recruits but the entire LMPD squad.
“You’re probably looking internally and asking if you have made the right decision to go into policing. It’s at its lowest in popularity, we’re in a desperate need of rebranding,” Shields said.
This is the 46th graduating class of the Metro Academy and the first under Shields.
The department said this class has a wealth of diversity, which includes some officers who were born in Germany, Hati, Iraq, Guatemala, and Cuba.
