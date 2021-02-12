Louisvillians facing eviction can apply for more assistance with city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a new $22.9 million federal allocation, Louisville Metro Government will reopen applications to renters on the verge of eviction in the city.
Those in need of rental assistance due to financial hardship during the pandemic can schedule appointments with the city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services beginning on Monday.
To be eligible for assistance, Louisville residents must:
- Qualify for unemployment or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Show they are at risk of becoming homeless
- Show they have a household income at/below $62,000 per year
“This funding is going to help people who are facing financial hardships because of COVID-19,” Fischer said. “It will mean thousands of Louisvillians who are behind on their rent can stay in their homes during the coldest months of the year while we continue to battle COVID-19.”
To apply, go to stopmyeviction.org.
