Man arrested in 2020 Highlands neighborhood murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in an October 2020 murder is now in custody. Warren Salim Freeman, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Thursday by Louisville Metro police.
Freeman is charged with murder, gun possession by a felon and wanton endangerment. His arrest warrant says on October 23, Freeman was inside a store in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue when he fired a gun multiple times.
The gunfire killed Reginald Johnson, 25, and endangered the life of the person he was with as they walked toward the store. Freeman was identified from surveillance video.
As a convicted felon, Freeman was barred for having a firearm.
Freeman is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was arraigned this morning in Jefferson District Court.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.