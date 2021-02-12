Man arrested in 2020 Highlands neighborhood murder

Warren Salim Freeman, Jr. was arrested Feb. 11, 2021 in connection with an October 23, 2020 homicide outside a store in the 2000 block of Highland Ave. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | February 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in an October 2020 murder is now in custody. Warren Salim Freeman, Jr., 24, of Louisville, was arrested Thursday by Louisville Metro police.

Freeman is charged with murder, gun possession by a felon and wanton endangerment. His arrest warrant says on October 23, Freeman was inside a store in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue when he fired a gun multiple times.

The gunfire killed Reginald Johnson, 25, and endangered the life of the person he was with as they walked toward the store. Freeman was identified from surveillance video.

As a convicted felon, Freeman was barred for having a firearm.

Freeman is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was arraigned this morning in Jefferson District Court.

