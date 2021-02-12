SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Overall, it looks quiet through sunset on Sunday. Just be mindful of slick side roads/driveways, etc. And there is one more risk for a light freezing drizzle mix late tonight into Saturday, mainly SE KY. Flurries elsewhere.
WINTER STORM # 1
This looks to arrive in (2) pieces. First will be late Sunday night into Monday morning. This one looks fairly cold with snow and perhaps sleet. Some accumulations of both are likely at this early stage, but too early to give specific amounts Just prepare for a slick Monday AM commute.
We will likely get about a 6 to 8 hour break before piece # 2 rolls in. That will arrive Monday afternoon/evening and linger into Tuesday AM. This one looks heavier and it will likely have a warm push of air aloft for SE sections of WAVE Country. This means significant amounts of snow AND ice are on the table. But again, we can’t say just yet how much is going to fall specifically and we can’t fully gauge the ice/snow zones just yet. However, we are getting closer to that level.
WINTER STORM # 2
This one is more in question in terms of its track and temperature profile. And it very much will depend on the above system. So at this point we do see a system rolling in late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow and perhaps ice. And yes, those amounts could be significant. But...it needs more time in the oven.
Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App over the weekend as there will be MANY changes to the forecast.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.