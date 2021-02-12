SnowTALK! Weather Blog

We will likely get about a 6 to 8 hour break before piece # 2 rolls in. That will arrive Monday afternoon/evening and linger into Tuesday AM. This one looks heavier and it will likely have a warm push of air aloft for SE sections of WAVE Country. This means significant amounts of snow AND ice are on the table. But again, we can’t say just yet how much is going to fall specifically and we can’t fully gauge the ice/snow zones just yet. However, we are getting closer to that level.