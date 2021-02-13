Baptist Health Floyd COVID vaccine clinic closed Monday

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd has announced their COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed Monday, February 15, due to upcoming winter weather.
The clinic said appointments made for that day will need to be rescheduled through the reminder link received, or by calling 1 (866) 211-9966.
Patients are reminded not to call the hospital directly for appointment reschedules and not to come early to try to receive a vaccine.
Baptist Health said plenty of appointments are available throughout the upcoming weeks, and that receiving the second booster vaccination after the recommended intervals between doses is currently within CDC guidelines.
