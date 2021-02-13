Ethan the dog does ‘amazing’ in first home sleepover with staff

“Ethan did fabulous last night. He was so brave to explore his new surroundings. He gets along so well with other dogs and cats. He’s very patient and gentle when interacting with anyone,” staff member Jeff said in the post. “He ate well and when it was time to go to bed, we had a nice comfortable place for him to lay down and sleep. But in typical Ethan form, he did things on his own terms and decided the couch was the best place for him.”