FORECAST: Winter Storm gears up on Monday

- TONIGHT: Patchy fog/freezing drizzle or flurries
- SUNDAY NIGHT-TUESDAY AM: Winter storm is likely to impact the area with snow/sleet/ice
- THURSDAY: Another possible winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any flurries or patchy freezing drizzle will fade out tonight, leaving us with a cloudy sky and very cold temperatures in the teens and low 20s.
Valentine’s Day will start off dry and cold. It will be another mainly cloudy day as our next storm approaches. The snow and sleet will hold off until Sunday night. Highs reach into the mid to upper 20s.
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place as the first wave of precipitation moves in Sunday evening & Monday. Snow and sleet are likely with light accumulations which will lead to some slick roads by sunrise. Lows in the teens and low 20s.
Data continues to show a significant winter storm on Monday. A morning round of snow and sleet expected before a break around mid to late morning. The heaviest snow and sleet moves in Monday afternoon and evening. Some freezing rain is possible in Southern KY.
Snow will continue into Tuesday morning before coming to an end. Several inches of snow and sleet are likely across the area. We’re keeping an eye on another storm system Wednesday into Thursday for the potential of more wintry weather. Stay tuned to the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team as this next round of winter weather approaches.
