Girl, 13, killed in Cane Run neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a Cane Run neighborhood shooting in Louisville Friday afternoon, LMPD Chief Erika Shields confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Elane Drive at 4:25 p.m., Metrosafe originally reported.
Shields said EMS workers performed life-saving measures on the teen but she died.
“It’s heartbreaking. We just have too many children getting shot, and it’s heartbreaking and we have to reign it in. We have to get these guns off the street,” Shields said.
Investigators believe the victim and gunman knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
