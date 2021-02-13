Girl, 13, killed in Cane Run neighborhood shooting

Girl, 13, killed in Cane Run neighborhood shooting
A shooting happened in the St. Denis neighborhood at 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 12. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway and Jerrica Valtierra | February 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 8:36 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a Cane Run neighborhood shooting in Louisville Friday afternoon, LMPD Chief Erika Shields confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Elane Drive at 4:25 p.m., Metrosafe originally reported.

Shields said EMS workers performed life-saving measures on the teen but she died.

“It’s heartbreaking. We just have too many children getting shot, and it’s heartbreaking and we have to reign it in. We have to get these guns off the street,” Shields said.

Investigators believe the victim and gunman knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.