Gov. Beshear: 769 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 19 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the commonwealth on new reported cases of COVID-19 Saturday, stating the positivity rate is under 7 percent for the second straight day.
In an update provided through social media, Beshear confirmed 769 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth is now 387,090.
An additional 19 deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 4,272.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 6.87 percent.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,059
- Patients currently in ICU : 266
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 143
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.