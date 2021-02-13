Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,275 new cases, 33 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health Saturday provided an update on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed an additional 1,275 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 647,657, according to the ISDH.
The health department also confirmed an additional 33 deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 11,722.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 7,516,729 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,043,854 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 46,562, with 7,619 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 5.7 percent for all tests administered.
To see a list of cases by county, click or tap here.
