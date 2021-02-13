LMPD: 15-year-old arrested in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in the Cane Run neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the 15-year-old male has been charged with second degree manslaughter in relation to a shooting on the 3200 block of Elane Drive.
The initial call for the shooting came in around 4:25 p.m. according to MetroSafe. According to police, EMS workers arrived on scene and found the girl who had been shot. They attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the girl was later pronounced dead.
Police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other, according to preliminary investigation.
The investigation is currently ongoing by LMPD’s Homicide unit.
