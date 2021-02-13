Local award created in honor of nursing student who died due to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Community activist Christopher 2X is creating a local award showcasing recipients with commitment to education, compassion, and excellence, named after a nursing student who lost her life due to gun violence.
In partnership with the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Team and the UofL Student National Medical Association, the Kelsie Small Future Healer Award will be presented annually by the Christopher 2X Game Changers non-profit.
The award will highlight individuals who are on their way to becoming successful health care workers.
“The recipient will have the same qualities that Kelsie showed in her brief life, excellence, caring, compassion and commitment to education,” 2X said in a release.
Small, a Central High School graduate, was shot and killed the day before Mother’s Day in 2020 after offering a ride home to her friends.
WAVE 3 News previously spoke with Small’s mother, who said one of the last passengers exchanged words with someone outside. When they tried to get out, the suspect shot both of them multiple times.
Small was sent to University Hospital where she later died.
2X said the award will honor Small by recognizing those with the same kindness and compassion that she had shown others.
“This award in Kelsie’s name will keep her memory alive while honoring someone every year who is living her dream to be a skilled, compassionate health care professional,” 2X said.
The Kelsie Small Future Healer Award will be presented to the first recipient the week of February 22.
