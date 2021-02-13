More than 100 thousand vaccines administered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave an updated on the efforts to vaccinate Louisville. were learning more about the efforts to get the Metro vaccinated.
“We’ve got a really efficient operation taking place at Broadbent, no vaccines are being wasted,” Fischer said.
And as more vaccine doses are becoming available, doctors touched on what to do should you happen to get COVID while you are being immunized.
“For folks who have an asymptomatic infection with COVID they have to wait 10 days before they get the second dose of the vaccine,” said Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Internal Medicine Doctor at Norton Healthcare.
Tailor said the wait comes because there is concern that if you get the shot too early your body will not react effectively to the vaccine.
“Part of this is coming from the concern that if you get the vaccine too early it may reactivate some of that virus and you won’t produce the immune response that you need,” Tailor said.
Louisville Metro has received 200 thousand doses and 140 thousand of them have been administered.
“What’s interesting is the difference in that gap is that we have dedicated second doses for people, and that’s why they’re not administered because we have dedicated second doses for people,” Fischer said.
And speaking of second doses, the mayor said four percent of the people living in Jefferson County have had both doses, 11 percent have had one.
This past Friday alone, 2,000 people were vaccinated in one day over at Broadbent.
The mayor noted the long lines WAVE 3 News reported Friday. The back up was due to the arena being shut down Thursday due to bad weather.
And as two more storms are expected to impact us yet again, we asked about the game plan when it comes to vaccines for next week.
“You know we will have to push them back if it’s unsafe. Then we might increase certain days,” Fischer said.
On Sunday, we’re expecting to learn more about the city’s plan when it comes how they see the upcoming winter storms impacting vaccination efforts.
