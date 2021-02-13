Nine in a row! Bellarmine wins 66-64 at North Alabama

(WAVE) - Reigning ASUN Co-Player of the Week Pedro Bradshaw matched his career-high with 24 points and Bellarmine held off a late surge from North Alabama to beat the Lions 66-64 on Friday night in Florence, Alabama.
The win is the ninth straight for the Knights.
“I mean there’s nobody down in that locker room right now, that’s a heck of a road win,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “They’re the teams right behind us, we’re thrilled, we just won a road game.”
Bellarmine is 5-0 on the road in ASUN play this season, it’s first in NCAA Division I.
The Knights improve to 9-2 in the league, still a game up on Liberty (7-2).
Bellarmine led 35-30 at halftime and extended the lead to 56-39 on a Sam DeVault three with 12:55 left.
The Lions came roaring back, getting within three on an Emanuel Littles lay up with 1:44 left.
After a Bellarmine turnover, Ethan Claycomb fouled Detalian Brown at midcourt with :01 second left. Bellarmine led 66-63. Brown hit the first free throw and then intentionally missed the second. Claycomb was tied up trying to get the rebound, and the Lions did have the possession arrow, but after reviewing the clock, the officials determined that time had expired.
The only other Knight to reach double figures was CJ Fleming with 12 points. Bellarmine turned the ball over 15 times and the Lions won the rebounding battle 31-29.
Bellarmine improves to 12-5 overall and retains first place in the ASUN with that 9-2 record. North Alabama falls to 10-7, 6-5.
Game two of the weekend series is Saturday at 7 p.m.
Coach Davenport recaps the weekend on The Scotty Davenport Show at 12:30 am Monday morning on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.