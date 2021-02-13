Some wait hours for vaccine at Broadbent Arena Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long lines at Broadbent Arena Friday caused a major backup for people waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Among those waiting was Ben Kelley, who works in the medical field; he was waiting to receive his second dose.
“I’m excited to have it,” Kelley told WAVE 3 News. “I feel awfully lucky to have it. I know they’re talking about some people won’t have it until the end of the summer or even later.”
Another person, Kenny Battes, was also in line for his second dose of the vaccine for the coronavirus. He said it didn’t go quite as well as when he got his first shot.
”It was probably 45 minutes to an hour,” Battes said of the wait time for his first shot. “Today, it’s probably three hours.”
In a statement, Kathy Turner with the Louisville Metro Health Department said the delay could’ve been caused by several things, including icy parking lot conditions which would have caused LouVax volunteers to move cars in more slowly. Water from cars in the arena also called for lanes having to close for safety precautions until it was dry, and more people at the arena were there from missed appointments from Thursday due to the weather closure.
In spite of the long lines, people waiting said LouVax volunteers handled the crowds well.
”There’s lots of help everywhere you never know,” Kelley said. “You never wonder where you’re supposed to be there’s always people showing you exactly where to go and it’s a lot of people, it’s a long wait, but it’s smooth and organized and I think they’ve done a great job.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.