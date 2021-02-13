Spread love, not COVID for Valentine’s Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - In case you haven’t looked at the calendar, Sunday is Valentine’s Day. How can you spread love without spreading COVID? The CDC says the safest way to celebrate the holiday is with the people who live with you or have a virtual gathering.
You can also get creative with a walk, outdoor picnic or by making Valentine cards and dropping them off to loved ones.
If you do plan on celebrating with those who don’t live with you, remember outdoors is safer and always wear your mask.
According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, only 24% of couples are planning an evening out for Valentine’s Day, while 46% are avoiding in-person gatherings all together. The survey also found that two in five couples plan to have a special meal or celebration at home, thanks to COVID-19.
