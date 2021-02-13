Woman dies after being found shot in vehicle near Dixie Highway

February 13, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is currently investigating after a woman who was found shot near Dixie Highway Friday night has died.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 10 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Standing Oak Drive and Pages Lane.

Officers arrived and found a woman inside of a vehicle that was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was sent to University Hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which is ongoing at this time. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

