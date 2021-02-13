Zoneton Fire Major Garry Key dies after nearly month-long battle with COVID

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After battling COVID-19 for nearly a month, the Zoneton Fire District announced that Major Garry Key died Saturday afternoon.
Key’s battle with COVID-19 comes only two months after the death of Zoneton Chief Rob Orkies, who died back in December after his own battle with COVID-19 while in treatment for stage 4 cancer. Key had been serving as acting fire chief until he became ill.
Zoneton Fire District said Key spent more than 50 years in service, including more than 29 years with the U.S. Army. Key joined the Zoneton Fire District in 1984, making him the longest serving volunteer member.
“Garry was highly respected by all who knew him and all of us are deeply saddened by his loss” acting fire Chief Kevin Moulton said. “This is a difficult time for the entire fire department.”
Key leaves behind his wife of 50 years, his son who also works as a firefighter in the Zoneton district, a daughter and six grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are currently pending.
