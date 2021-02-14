Buckeyes thump Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a day when the NCAA tourney committee listed number 4 Ohio State as one of its four one-seeds for its February bracket -reveal, the Buckeyes looked the part as they ripped the Indiana Hoosiers, 78-59 on Saturday in Columbus.
Ohio State put together as 19-0 first half spurt that saw the home team lead IU by 10 at the intermission, 38-28. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson Davis, who scored 23 points, pulled the Hoosiers to within 5 points, 45-40 in the second half. But the Buckeyes then hit stride as they pulled away for the 19 point triumph.
Ohio State improved to 17-4 overall while Indiana slipped to 11-9.
Next up for IU a Wednesday home game against Minnesota.
