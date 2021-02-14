KYTC, INDOT readies supplies and crews for upcoming snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As WAVE Country prepares for another winter storm accumulation, transportation crews in Kentucky and Indiana announce plans to keep major roadways clear.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet started packing up salt Saturday night as seen in a Facebook post, with contractors reporting to the Louisville Mega Cavern to deliver to all KYTC’s districts before Sunday night’s snowfall begins.
WAVE 3 News’ Storm Tracking Team has predicted 1 to 3 inches of possible sleet and snow accumulation starting Sunday night, with totals of up to 8 inches following continued snowfall Monday and Tuesday.
KYTC has reported that districts’ snow and ice removal crews will begin reporting Sunday night to begin treating major interstates and roadways.
Indiana Department of Transportation’s Southeast Division has also issued a full call-out for snow plow trucks, with drivers being scheduled out in the following districts starting between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday:
- Bloomington Sub District: 28 trucks (full call-out)
- Columbus Sub District: 29 trucks (full call-out)
- Madison Sub District: 30 trucks (full call-out)
- Aurora Sub District: 28 trucks (full call-out)
- Falls City Sub District: 24 trucks (full call-out)
Drivers are urged to slow down and give trucks space to work as they clear roads. For the latest updates on road conditions in Kentucky, follow the KYTC Facebook page. Updates on Southern Indiana road conditions can be found on INDOT Southeast’s Facebook page.
