Large crowds swarm stores for supplies ahead of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The soon to come winter storm is causing quiet the stir at local stores, with salt and other supplies hard to come by.
Every Sunday after church, you can find Tommy Hall at the deli counter picking up the Sunday special, at ValuMarket in Iroquois.
Hall said he already stocked up on supplies to avoid the rush.
“Actually, I went out yesterday and got a few items so that I didn’t have to go out,” Hall said.
As Hall was able to take it easy, others had carts full.
“We check the weather we check the news daily to make sure we are extra staffed because we know we are going to get a rush,” ValuMarket office manager Melissa Sells said.
Managers said they have plenty of milk and bread. They think they will be the busiest Monday. And they want to remind everyone to be patient as they are coming in to get supplies.
“We’re always going to have stuff. You are always going to have some place to go to get food. So, don’t panic, we will have food for you,” Sells said.
And it’s not just the local grocers asking for your patience.
“Please be patient. We are trying. It’s not that we are telling you no we don’t have it. We really don’t have it,” Ace Hardware cashier Shy Tillman said.
You won’t find generators or salt at the Ace Hardware at 26th and Market.
“We’ll they have been really going crazy as far as salt and ice melt,” Tillman said.
Tillman said just about every store is out of salt.
“Unfortunately, it runs out quickly and it’s not just here it’s everywhere. We’ve had people come all the way from Indiana,” Tillman said.
Tillman said shovels, sleds, and just about any item needed to winterize the home are also flying off the shelf.
