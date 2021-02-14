Mark it down, 10 wins in a row for the Knights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After a hard-fought two point win over North Alabama on Friday night, Bellarmine turned it up a few notches...and how, in Saturday’s game. The Knights blized North Alabama 87 to 63 as Bellarmine won its tenth game in a row.
“A heck of a performance,” said a very happy Bellarmine head coach, Scott Davenport. " We were sharp and we were crisp. That’s the best Saturday game we’ve played without a doubt.
Bellarmine dominated from the outset. When the Knights’ Ethan Claycomb drilled a trey, Bellarmine had exploded to a 21-9 advantage. When Claycomb, who tallied 15 points on the night, scored on a layup, the Knights had a 17 point lead with 8:48 to go in the half. In the final minute, he connected from the arc and the Knights took a 54-31 lead to the lockeroom.
Bellarmine stayed in control in the second half. Dylan Penn, who led the winners with 17 points, scored on a couple early possessions and the Knights spurted to a 62-33 advantage.
The Knights have another ASun road trip on tap. They’ll play at North Florida next Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.