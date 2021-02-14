Mark it down, 10 wins in a row for the Knights

Davenport's Knights make it a weekend sweep of North Alabama.
By Mike Hartnett | February 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 10:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After a hard-fought two point win over North Alabama on Friday night, Bellarmine turned it up a few notches...and how, in Saturday’s game. The Knights blized North Alabama 87 to 63 as Bellarmine won its tenth game in a row.

“A heck of a performance,” said a very happy Bellarmine head coach, Scott Davenport. " We were sharp and we were crisp. That’s the best Saturday game we’ve played without a doubt.

Bellarmine dominated from the outset. When the Knights’ Ethan Claycomb drilled a trey, Bellarmine had exploded to a 21-9 advantage. When Claycomb, who tallied 15 points on the night, scored on a layup, the Knights had a 17 point lead with 8:48 to go in the half. In the final minute, he connected from the arc and the Knights took a 54-31 lead to the lockeroom.

Bellarmine stayed in control in the second half. Dylan Penn, who led the winners with 17 points, scored on a couple early possessions and the Knights spurted to a 62-33 advantage.

The Knights have another ASun road trip on tap. They’ll play at North Florida next Friday and Saturday.

