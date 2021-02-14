Mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena closed Monday due to weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to upcoming winter storms in the city of Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced that the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Broadbent Arena will be closed Monday.
In a press briefing, Fischer said all scheduled appointments for tomorrow have been canceled, and individuals with appointments will receive an email that will allow them to reschedule based on availability.
“We prepared for that possibility that we’d have to cancel or postpone appointments due to weather,” Fischer said.
Doses will be reserved for individuals who need to reschedule.
The LouVax team has yet to make a decision on closures for Tuesday or the following days. The team will continue to monitor the situation and decisions will me announced on a day-to-day basis.
