ALERT DAY: Winter storm in progress across WAVE Country

- WINTER STORM WARNING: ALL AREAS until 1 p.m. Tuesday
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Another potential winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy snow and sleet will continue through 12 a.m. in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Those southeast of Louisville will see more sleet, with those southeast of Elizabethtown getting 1/4″ of freezing rain. Snow totals along and north of the Ohio River will be 8″+.
Travel will continue to be treacherous to impossible Tuesday morning as road crews work to clear heavy snow accumulation in very cold temperatures. After a morning in the teens and single digits, we’ll only see highs in the lower 20s on Tuesday.
A small flurry chance on Tuesday will fade by the evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night. Low temperatures will fall into the single digits for most areas by Wednesday morning, with those in Southern Indiana getting close to 0°.
Yet another winter storm will move in late Wednesday evening, bringing us a chance for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. It will be plenty cold leading up to this next storm as highs on Wednesday will only reach into the upper 20s.
Another system moves in our direction late Wednesday into Thursday. Once again, depending on the exact track of the low will determine the precipitation type (freezing rain, sleet or snow). It has potential to disrupt travel and social impact once again later this week.
