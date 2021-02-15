Connie Lawson to resign as Indiana Secretary of State

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana’s longest serving Secretary of State has announced that she will be resigning her post.
Connie Lawson has notified Governor Eric Holcomb of her intent to resign, but will not submit her formal resignation until her successor has been named by Holcomb and is ready to take office.
“I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” Lawson said in a statement released by her office. “I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down.
“Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me. I am resigning so I can focus on my health and my family. I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running.”
Lawson was appointed Secretary of State nine years ago by then Governor Mitch Daniels. She successfully ran for election in 2014 and 2018. Before becoming Secretary of State, Lawson served 16 years in the Indiana Senate.
Governor Holcomb’s office released the following statement about Lawson’s plans to resign:
“Indiana’s own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.
“A trailblazer, holder of state records, even serving alongside three Governors as Secretary of State, through it all, Connie has remained universally respected by veterans and the next generation alike.
“I’ll forever count myself fortunate and proud to say, ‘I served with Connie Lawson.’
“And, while she’ll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend.
“I wish her and her husband Jack and their entire family happy trails upon her retirement and congratulate her on her immediate induction into the Hoosier Pantheon of all-time great public servants.”
