Gov. Beshear: Lowest daily number of cases since October, 723 new cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Monday afternoon on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19 continued vaccine rollout, and the current winter weather storm.
Following an earlier morning update on the winter storm, the governor asked Kentuckians to stay home or to get back safely as more snow is scheduled to come Monday evening.
“We are in the midst of a significant winter storm, where parts of Kentucky are either getting or going to get significant snow, sleet and freezing rain, or an ice storm,” Beshear said. “We’re seeing some of these in different parts of the country, we’re one of the only states getting all three and in a very significant way.”
Secretary Jim Gray with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Kentuckians are recommended to stay off the roads if they can, with two traffic-related deaths reported as of Monday afternoon.
“Our highway crews are working as hard as they can,” Gray said. “We’re going to be contending with heavy snow that is hard to keep up with.”
All districts within the state have been plowing roadways and continuing to operate, and will do so throughout the evening into tomorrow morning. Up-to-date conditions can be found at snowky.ky.gov.
“Stay safe, stay off the roadways, and we’ll make it,” Beshear said.
Beshear also announced the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is now live, offering tenants help with paying past-due rent and utility bills.
Tenants and landlords should submit applications online at teamkyhherf.ky.gov.
Beshear confirmed Monday’s report is the lowest daily number of cases reported since October 12, with 723 new cases confirmed. Total number of cases reported in Kentucky since the pandemic began is now 389,521.
Nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed in Monday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 4,291.
The commonwealth’s positivity rate is now at 6.57 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
Beshear also announced that child care workers will also be moved up to the current vaccination phase, Phase 1B, based on a recommendation by the CDC. Workers who qualify can now begin signing up for appointments to vaccinate.
So far, 12 percent of Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine, and Beshear said vaccination sites have hit 97 percent of seven-day utilization for doses even after having some locations closed Thursday due to weather.
“Even with major weather events, we are very efficient,” Beshear said.
Other information within Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 969
- Patients currently in ICU : 268
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 132
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 12 new resident cases, 20 new staff cases, 15 additional deaths
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
