2 juveniles killed in crash on Valentine’s Day
By Sarah Jackson | February 15, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 7:48 AM

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Two juveniles were killed when a vehicle flipped multiple times and landed on its roof.

The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Country Road 500 North. Indiana State Police said four juveniles were in the 2006 Pontiac when the driver lost control and left the south side of the roadway, which caused the vehicle to flip several times before landing in a field.

Two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The two other juveniles were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

