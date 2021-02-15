Louisville gets ready for a powerful punch of snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ice and snow from last week is still stuck solid in parts of Louisville and more is expected to get layered on by Monday evening.
From Lyndon to West Louisville, the Highlands and Downtown, layers of snow pack the ground, and it’s just the beginning.
Most areas will get more than half a foot of snow piled on by Tuesday morning.
WAVE 3 News found Luis Franklin at the local Kroger on Broadway. He drives home during the prime hours of the weather impact.
”It’s kind of rough coming in especially at night,” Franklin said. “I’m just hoping it will be a good ride home, back and forth.”
He stocked up on groceries for his sister and himself. He said so far shopping on Goss Ave and down Broadway has been smooth.
If you need food or necessities go as early as possible. The weather is expected to get worse closer to the evening.
Drivers won’t be able to pass most roads. The wind blowing will also make seeing the roads a challenge.
The challenge on Tuesday will be digging the city out of all the snow that hit us.
