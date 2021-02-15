Louisville mayor Greg Fischer asking residents to stay off of roads during snow storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As snow, sleet, and ice move into WAVE Country Monday night Mayor Greg Fischer is making it an effort to keep Louisville residents safe.
“We’ve got plenty of salt, about 35,000 tons, not 35,000 pounds, 35 thousand tons,” Mayor Fischer explained.
Metro snow teams will be working around the clock removing snow and ice off the roads to ensure safety over the next several days. Mayor Fischer is asking people to stay home during this storm.
“If this weather materializes like we think it’s going to I’m asking everybody please stay home,” Fischer said. “Avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary for food, medicine, medical care, or work.”
If you do have to travel, keep your distance from other cars, give yourself extra time to drive slow, and clear your cars of any ice and snow before driving and be sure to have a full gas tank. Mayor Fischer is also asking for cars on the road to be courteous to snow crews as you travel.
“Please cooperate with us by being prepared staying home,” Mayor Fischer added. “And giving our snowplows a wide berth and let the snow calm down and get outside clear your driveways, clear your sidewalks, go sledding.”
Here are winter weather safety tips given during the mayor’s weather briefing:
- Stay off roads unless it’s a necessity
- Stay indoors and dress warmly
- Prepare for power outages
- Use generators OUTSIDE only and away from windows
- Listen for information and emergency alerts
- Sign up for community motivations
- Know the sign of frostbite and hypothermia
- Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly
- Know your specific area’s risk for severe weather
- Stock your emergency supply kit now
- Keep your pets indoors as much as possible
