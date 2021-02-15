LouVax site closed Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winter storm descending on the city has forced the closure of the Louisville Metro COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for Tuesday.
In a series of tweets, Louisville Metro Health says, “For the safety of our staff and community we are now closing the LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“The LouVax team is optimistic that it will be able to overcome delays due to the weather and is considering options for making up the days missed including staying open longer or possibly operating on a Saturday. To those needing to reschedule instructions will be sent by email.
“For those concerned about getting their second doses, 28 days is the recommended interval for the booster but it is ok if vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. Per @CDCgov guidance.”
The vaccination clinic had already been cancelled for today.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.