Man dies following shooting in Moorland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting in the Moorland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 9400 block of Farnham Drive around 3 a.m. Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where Mitchell said he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
Mitchell said everyone involved in the shooting was accounted for. The shooting is being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
