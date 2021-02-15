Serious crash among 2 reported in Southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Southern Indiana crashes are under investigation by Indiana State Police, with one being described as “serious” by ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
That crash happened on State Rd. 135 near Renner Way in Morgan Township.
Another in Clark County happened on I-65 North just before the Eastern Boulevard Exit in Clark County. The extent of that crash was not revealed.
Injuries were reported in both incidents, Huls said.
“PLEASE DRIVE WITH CAUTION,” he wrote on Twitter.
