SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Significant winter storm is approaching WAVE Country this afternoon and tonight. This will feature a major snowstorm along/west of I-65 and snow and ice storm east of I-65 toward I-75. This will be a high-impact event.
The morning snow/sleet was just a “teaser” to the system. The main show looks to kick in between 1-3pm from the south to the north.
The video will cover amounts expected but keep in mind it will be HIGHLY determined on whether you stay all snow, mix with sleet, or change to sleet/freezing rain. All are bad, especially with significant amounts. Travel is not advised this afternoon and tonight.
There is another system moving in later Wednesday into Thursday. More snow and sleet will be on the table.
Be safe!
