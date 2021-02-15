UPS Worldport closing Monday night due to winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS Worldport will be suspending operations early Monday night due to potentially large snow accumulations.
The shipping and logistics company issued a statement Monday, stating that Worldport sorting operations would be halted and all inbound domestic flights canceled Monday night.
Decisions to close were made by UPS based off estimates of 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice accumulation expected in the city, according to a release.
Sort operations in the regional hub in Dallas have also been suspended due to severe winter weather conditions in Texas, UPS said.
“UPS is formulating alternate operations plan to resume service as soon as safety allows and to get our customers’ critical shipments moving as quickly as possible,” Jim Mayer, Public Relations Manager said. “Customers with questions about their shipments should track them at UPS.com.”
