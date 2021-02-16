ALERT DAY: Blustery day with snow showers

- WINTER STORM WARNING: ALL AREAS until 1pm Tuesday
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Another potential winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many untreated roads remain very slick and hazardous, especially for the AM commute. Light snow showers/flurries will continue to fly with only a dusting possible.
It will be a blustery Tuesday with highs struggling into the 20s and cold wind chills.
A small flurry chance on Tuesday will fade by the evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night.
Low temperatures will fall into the single digits for most areas by Wednesday morning, with those in southern Indiana getting close to 0°.
Wednesday starts off quiet but a band of light snow is expected later in the afternoon and evening. Some light accumulations will be possible which could allow for slick spots to expand once again. Highs in the 20s.
Another challenging setup with areas east of I-65 most at risk for sleet/freezing rain and in some cases near the TN border, a cold rain. For the rest of us a period of snow is expected. Some ice/snow accumulations are expected.
We will slowly thaw out this weekend with a chilly rain chance Sunday that could end briefly as snow Sunday night/Monday morning. The pattern ahead looks less painful compared to as of late.
