ALERT DAY: Snow fades after midnight

- WINTER STORM WARNING: ALL AREAS until 1 p.m. Tuesday
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Another potential winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The snow will end by midnight.
Areas north and west of Louisville will see more than 4″ of snow, while in the city 2-4″ looks reasonable. Those southeast of Louisville will end up with lesser totals thanks to more time spent with sleet.
As road crews work to clear heavy snow accumulation in freezing temperatures, travel will be treacherous to impossible Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will bring us only highs in the low 20s after a morning in the teens and single digits.
A small flurry chance on Tuesday will fade by the evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night.
Low temperatures will fall into the single digits for most areas by Wednesday morning, with those in Southern Indiana getting close to 0°.
It looks as though another winter storm will move in late Wednesday evening, bringing us a chance for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. With highs in the 20s on Wednesday, the period leading up to this storm will be quite cold. Precipitation type will again be determined by the exact track of the storm (freezing rain, sleet, or snow). It has potential to disrupt travel and social impact once again later this week.
