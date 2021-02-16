ALERT DAY: Snow has ended; cold overnight

- WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Another potential winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The snow has ended with areas north and west of Louisville seeing the greatest accumulation.
About 4″-8″ of sleet and snow fell across Southern Indiana, and 2-4″ fell in Louisville. Lesser totals accumulated to our south and east thanks to more sleet mixing in.
With snow covered roads and temperatures in the teens early Tuesday morning, travel will be difficult. Wind chill values near zero will bring a bite to the air. Bundle up! Highs will be in the teens for some and lower 20s in the city.
A small flurry chance on Tuesday will fade by the evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night.
Low temperatures will fall into the single digits for most areas by Wednesday morning, with those in Southern Indiana getting close to 0°.
It looks as though another winter storm will move in late Wednesday evening, bringing us a chance for heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. With highs in the 20s on Wednesday, the period leading up to this storm will be quite cold. Precipitation type will again be determined by the exact track of the storm (freezing rain, sleet, or snow). It has potential to disrupt travel and social impact once again later this week.
