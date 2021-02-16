All New Orleans bars closed for Mardi Gras; no loitering on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All bars will be closed for indoor and outdoor dining citywide from Friday, Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras day, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced.
Liquor stores will be closed and packaged liquor sales in the French Quarter will be banned.
Restaurants will be allowed to served alcohol while dining.
Portions of the French Quarter will be closed to traffic. Closures will occur on Decatur, Bourbon, and Frenchmen Streets. Officers will be at every intersection of the closure, per NOPD. Claiborne Corridor will be fenced off.
“I am really concerned about Mardi Gras and the potential for super spreaders,” Cantrell said Thursday at the groundbreaking for a new shelter.
Governor John Bel Edwards said there will be an increased presence of state troopers, Fire Marshals, and ATC officers.
A video of large gatherings on Bourbon Street posted to Twitter spurred officials’ efforts to begin outlining ways to control crowd sizes.
Limits on takeout drinks and road closures were being discussed, according to city spokesman Beau Tidwell.
Tidwell says New Orleans remains in an unsafe environment regarding large gatherings due to COVID-19 and several new strains.
