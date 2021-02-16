AMPED Russell Tech Business Incubator helps Black businesses succeed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather was not about to stop an important grand opening in the Russell neighborhood
The AMPED Russell Tech Business Incubator is doing what a lot of people only talked about this summer - helping Black businesses be successful.
Louisvillian Dave Christopher and his AMPED family had a dream to help Black entrepreneurs get past financial roadblocks.
Tuesday, with a big smile on his face, Christopher virtually opened the AMPED Tech Business Incubator.
Not only is the incubator about helping Black businesses succeed, but with the help of many corporate sponsors like Humana, Brown-Forman and the Rockefeller Foundation, it’s a big investment in the historic and 91% Black Russell neighborhood.
Every business gets a coach, support and education like marketing.
Among the new owners? Latasha Harrison, of WAVE FM On-Line. She got emotional when talking about what it means to her and her children.
“Imagine being an entrepreneur with big dreams of creating something that will be here after I’m gone, inspiring to change our community and to give back, but the only thing holding you back is resources,” Harrison said.
Metro councilman Jecorey Arthur said, “We talk about community problems all the time. We could talk about that forever but what we are experiencing is an example of a community solution. This tech incubator is by far the front end, progressive adaptive, this is the change everybody was talking about in 2020.”
The incubator is open, but there are plans for an in- person grand opening at a later date.
