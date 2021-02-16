Check snowy road conditions with the Metro Snow Map

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the we prepare for more snow to fall Louisville later this week, the Metro snow team will be working around the clock to make sure the roads are clear and safe.
One important tool that you can use is the Louisville metro snow map.
Snow routes start out in blue and as their work progressions continues, the route color will either turn red for “in progress” or purple when roads have been both “salted and plowed.”
To monitor the map, click here.
