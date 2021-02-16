FORECAST: Single digit lows, below zero wind chills and more snow

- WINTER STORM WATCH along and south of the parkways (7 p.m. Wed. - 1 a.m. Friday)
- Periods of snow late Wednesday into Thursday
- Very cold wind chills tonight and Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures are tanking across the region with lows in the single digits overnight, with wind chills at or below zero. Be sure your pets are inside and that your faucets are dripping!
After a cold and dry start to the day Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies to persist. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 20s. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible during the afternoon.
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place along and south of the parkway in south central Kentucky. Snow is expected to increase Wednesday night. Road conditions will deteriorate with lows well below freezing.
A brief period of sleet or freezing rain is possible near the Tennessee border early Thursday. In Louisville, snow showers will end during the afternoon. With limited moisture snow totals will be lighter than earlier in the week with 1-3″ across the area.
By Friday night into Saturday, with snow cover on the ground, temperatures may reach below zero for some as the skies clear a bit. The long range data shows a warming trend back into the 40s, possible even 50, by next week.
