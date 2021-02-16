Funeral arrangements released for Zoneton Fire Major Garry Key

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District announced funeral arrangements for their acting fire chief Major Garry Key.
Key died Saturday afternoon after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month. The fire district announced he had contracted COVID and had been placed on a ventilator back in January.
While the district had heard encouraging reports at the end of January, Zoneton FD posted on February 5 that his condition had deteriorated.
Key’s battle with COVID and his death comes two months after Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies died due to complications with COVID-19 and stage four cancer.
The fire district announced Tuesday funeral arrangements for Key.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 21 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heady Funeral Home on Preston Highway. Key’s funeral service will be on Monday, February 22 at noon at the Okolona Christian Church on Faithful Way.
An internment will follow the funeral service at Resthaven Cemetery at Bardstown Road.
The fire district said the funeral procession will make final stops in front of both the new and old Zoneton fire stations as Key served both locations. The public will be allowed to safely line Preston Highway to pay their respects.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Zoneton Fire Protection District’s website.
