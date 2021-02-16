Gov. Beshear: 29 percent increase in Ky. vaccine supply next week, 1,255 new cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Following an early update on winter weather being faced in the commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 and the rollout of vaccines.
The governor urged everyone to take precautions as dangerous conditions are reported on roadways in the commonwealth.
“Be careful, take your time, don’t get on the roads unless you absolutely need to,” Beshear said. “Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on time.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray mentioned that crews will continue to work, as another storm system moves in over the next few days, bringing frigid temperatures and more possible snow accumulation.
“Our highway crews are working in incredibly adverse conditions,” Gray said. “Many are without power in their own homes, especially in the eastern and northeastern counties of our state.”
Gray also mentioned that I-65 has been a trouble spot today, where earlier Tuesday morning KSP troopers were injured while working a crash after a semi lost control and collided into their cruisers. The semi driver was pronounced dead in the crash.
Up-to-date road conditions can be found at snowky.ky.gov.
In Tuesday’s COVID update, Beshear confirmed 1,255 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The total number of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began is now 390,762.
An additional 27 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth to 4,318.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is now at 6.58 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
The governor also said that Kentucky is down to 63 counties as “red-zone” counties, which report 25 daily cases or more per 100,000 people.
In a vaccine update, Beshear said even after having to reschedule appointments due to closures last Thursday from winter weather, 70,627 new people were vaccinated.
“This last week, we once again vaccinated more people than we got first doses,” Beshear said. “This vaccination machine is working.”
In Kentucky, 71,675 first doses have been allocated for the upcoming week. So far, 555,950 unique individuals have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.
Beshear also announced a 29 percent increase in vaccine supply coming in next week.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 935
- Patients currently in ICU : 272
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 133
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 7 new resident cases, 13 new staff cases, 5 additional deaths
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
