Join Team Ethan with Kentucky Humane Society’s new fundraising merchandise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new way to help raise funds for the Kentucky Humane Society to support Ethan the dog and all of the animals within the shelter.
The humane society launched their new “Team Ethan” product line, with multiple items all featuring the image of Ethan the dog, who’s road to recovery has captured the hearts of thousands across Kentucky and beyond.
Shirts, hats, mugs and more can be purchased on KHS’s Shopify store, with all proceeds going back to the Kentucky Humane Society for their continued work and lifesaving efforts for all of the animals within the shelter.
The artwork featured on the product line may look familiar as it comes from the daughter of a KHS staff member, who drew it on a card when Ethan was first starting to heal.
Ethan has been within KHS’s care since January 29, where he was found left for dead in their parking lot.
In a recent update post, KHS staff member Jeff has been bringing Ethan home for nightly visits. On Tuesday, Jeff said that Ethan would stay with him throughout the day due to the winter weather.
Jeff posted a picture on KHS’s Facebook page of Ethan having a little fun in the snow.
“He really enjoyed exploring the snow. He likes that a lot more than the ice. He kept up as good as he possibly could, but he still needs frequent rest and we give him plenty of that,” Jeff said.
Ethan continues to build strength and gain his weight back, now weighing in at 71 pounds Tuesday morning.
