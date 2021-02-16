Kentucky child care workers bumped up the list on COVID vaccine priority

“We are very thankful to Governor Beshear and his administration for prioritizing child care teachers in Phase 1B of Kentucky’s vaccination schedule. Child care teachers have been providing essential services throughout the entire pandemic and are a part of the overall education of young children in the Commonwealth. Thanks to the many advocates, including child care staff, who have made calls, sent emails, talked with media and so much more in this very important work. Child care is essential to a strong Kentucky economy,” Bradley Stevenson, Executive Director of Child Care Council of Kentucky said.