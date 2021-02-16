KSP troopers hurt working at interstate crash scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers investigating an accident on Interstate 65 have been injured while they worked to clear the scene.
KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green says the were hit on I-65 near exit 58 north of Horse Cave in Hart County around 8 a.m. (Central time) Tuesday. At last report, all lanes were blocked in both directions.
The post is reporting multiple accidents between the 58 and 71 mile markers in Hart Co.
Closer to home, Indiana State Police report that I-65 South in Clark County is closed at the 6.8 mile marker due to a four vehicle crash involving two semi trucks and two vehicles. Sgt. Carey Huls, spokesman for ISP Sellersburg, said the roads are ice and urges drivers to slow down.
