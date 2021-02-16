LMPD asks public for help as winter crashes increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are increasingly more accidents happening due to winter weather. No police officers at the Louisville Metro Police Department want to be called out to the same accident twice, which is why they need the public’s help when reporting them.
Aside from the new calls they receive, LMPD Officer Elizabeth Ruoff said they are sometimes getting calls of accidents they have already responded to.
“We are now putting caution tape on those so people will know -- passing motorists will know -- it has been handled,” Ruoff explained.
In addition, those who find themselves in a wreck and have already called police, before leaving the car on the side of the road, officers ask that they put something on the dashboard to let them and others know that no one is inside the vehicle needing help.
“If you have something you can put in your dash that shows it’s not occupied is helpful. Any of those kinds of things help us to be free for emergency situations,” Ruoff said.
They are so busy, she emphasized, that if a non-injury accident occurs, people are urged not to call 911.
“If it’s non-injury, they can go to our website and fill out the forms. That is the same with any report right now,” Ruoff said.
Click here for the link to report non-injury crashes.
