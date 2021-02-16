Louisville not in the clear yet for winter storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Don’t get too comfortable now that part of this week’s storm has passed, because a repeat of winter weather is headed toward Louisville.
One resident, Walter Griffin, grew up near the Great Lakes, and said he can handle the weather WAVE Country saw Monday, but he understands that’s not the case for everyone.
“It does make life a little harder,” he said. “You have to hit the stores, stock up for it and just bundle up and stay at home.”
Main roads are expected to improve Tuesday, but those that haven’t been plowed will remain slick and icy.
Anything that melts could refreeze Tuesday night, increasing the chance for more slick spots.
Alert Days are set through Thursday. The WAVE 3 Storm Trackers are projecting some single-digit temperatures as the week goes on.
(See some winter photos and videos our viewers have been sharing below)
