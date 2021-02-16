Louisville’s COVID-19 case numbers down 5th straight week, vaccines falter as cold snap hits city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer’s weekly COVID-19 update was combined with a winter weather update Tuesday. The two topics were both a high priority in the Metro for the week.
For the fifth week in a row, the city announced that Louisville’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers were down. However, that’s not what took center stage to start the mayor’s weekly briefing.
Getting the roads cleared is a priority this week as another major winter weather event is expected. Drivers may see plows and salt trucks lined up next to each other, moving slowly, clearing the streets.
The city’s advice: stay out of their way.
“What we’re asking people to do is just hold back, be patient,” Public Works director Vanessa Burns said, “and it will allow us to be able to widen those streets and get them done as soon as possible.”
The cold temperatures may not only cause problems in the streets.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, of Metro Louisville’s Department of Health and Wellness, said she was relieved to talk about something other than the ongoing pandemic. She said people should look out for the signs of hypothermia as temperatures drop in the coming days.
“It often happens in the elderly and the very young but it can even occur in the temperatures that are not below freezing,” Moyer said. “So just watch for change in appearance and behavior in your loved ones, uncontrollable shivering, stiff muscles, weak pulses or low blood pressure.”
Harsh weather could also make it difficult to administer every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the city, but they’re hoping to bounce back.
“Numbers are slightly lower due to the weather, and we do expect the trend to continue this week,” Moyer said, “but then after that be able to recover and be able to continue give as many vaccines as we receive here in Jefferson County.”
In total, nearly 35,000 people in Louisville have already received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
